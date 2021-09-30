SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 775 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,771,000 after acquiring an additional 74,009 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,760,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,408,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,440,000 after acquiring an additional 21,520 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,513,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 831,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,839,000 after acquiring an additional 66,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $75.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.57. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $60.29 and a 1 year high of $80.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

