SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,583,000 after acquiring an additional 513,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,997,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,903,000 after acquiring an additional 331,431 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,692,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,412,000 after acquiring an additional 392,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,119,000 after acquiring an additional 222,088 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $103.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.64.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

