SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,006 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.3% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 35.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 9.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAC stock opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

