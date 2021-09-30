SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $101.69 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $109.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.47 and a 200-day moving average of $97.68.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

