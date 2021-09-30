SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 61.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.90.

Shares of ANTM opened at $388.80 on Thursday. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $258.75 and a one year high of $406.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $377.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.86. The stock has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

