SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH stock opened at $267.22 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $183.89 and a 1-year high of $277.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.67.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.