SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $764,000 Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $46,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at $264,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

BDX stock opened at $251.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.02. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $226.15 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

