SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $725,000 Holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) by 63.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,397 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 204.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 84,212 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock opened at $24.53 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.81.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.