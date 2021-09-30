SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DD. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

NYSE:DD opened at $69.15 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day moving average of $77.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

