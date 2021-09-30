Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

SCOTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

SCOTF stock remained flat at $$83.12 during midday trading on Thursday. Scout24 has a one year low of $77.68 and a one year high of $83.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.59.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

