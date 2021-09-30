Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 6,939 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $7,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 160,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,919,000 after purchasing an additional 66,431 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 21,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.70.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $136.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.36 and a 200-day moving average of $140.40. The company has a market cap of $167.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SAP SE has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $159.46.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

