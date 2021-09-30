Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.20% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000.

IYG stock opened at $191.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.27 and a 200-day moving average of $184.49. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $116.64 and a 12 month high of $195.17.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

