Scotia Capital Inc. Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Anthem by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,037,000 after purchasing an additional 956,173 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Anthem by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $187,713,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its position in Anthem by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,720,000 after acquiring an additional 392,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after acquiring an additional 335,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.90.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ANTM opened at $388.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.75 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The company has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $377.50 and its 200-day moving average is $378.86.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.