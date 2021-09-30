Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,367 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,032,000 after buying an additional 1,002,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,489,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,375,000 after purchasing an additional 122,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,912,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,983,000 after purchasing an additional 301,503 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,515,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,586,000 after purchasing an additional 729,806 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,494,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,713,000 after purchasing an additional 273,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $154.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $162.26. The stock has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

