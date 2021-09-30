Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 582 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $7,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,933,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 212.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SMH opened at $256.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.64. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.06 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.