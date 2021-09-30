Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.11.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $138.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.57 million. Analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,258,000 after buying an additional 795,185 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,418,000 after buying an additional 102,489 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 218.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 930,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,511,000 after buying an additional 638,200 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 56.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 593,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after buying an additional 214,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 324,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.