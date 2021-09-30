Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KARO. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,615,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,691,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Karooooo stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,223. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.60. Karooooo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.84 million. Research analysts expect that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KARO. William Blair set a $35.13 price objective on Karooooo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karooooo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

