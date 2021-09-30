Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.18% of Haemonetics worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2,092.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Shares of HAE traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $71.34. 4,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,095. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.52. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $228.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.54 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.