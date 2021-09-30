Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 73.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,690 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $12,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,028,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,763,000 after acquiring an additional 48,174 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 21.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,960,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $997,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,808 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,449 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,884,000 after acquiring an additional 926,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 134.9% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,792,000 after buying an additional 1,552,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

FNV traded up $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $130.48. 39,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,012. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. The company had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. Equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNV. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.92.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

