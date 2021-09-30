Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE) Declares Dividend of €0.02

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:SERE opened at GBX 105.96 ($1.38) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 105.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 101.65. The company has a market capitalization of £141.71 million and a P/E ratio of 7.31. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 112.70 ($1.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71, a current ratio of 14.48 and a quick ratio of 14.48.

Get Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a UK closed-ended real estate investment company incorporated on 9 January 2015. Its investment manager is Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited. It invests in European growth cities, specifically institutional quality, income-producing commercial real estate in major Continental European cities and regions.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.