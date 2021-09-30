Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will post $5.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.02 billion. Schlumberger reported sales of $5.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year sales of $22.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.73 billion to $23.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $26.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.29 billion to $27.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,052,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,842,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,010 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,622,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,995,000 after purchasing an additional 501,840 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 82.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746,152 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,516,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,668,000 after purchasing an additional 865,756 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $30.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

