Schibsted ASA’s (SBBTF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of SBBTF stock remained flat at $$37.04 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.31. Schibsted ASA has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $39.44.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

