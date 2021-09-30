Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading 5% Higher

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s stock price rose 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.09 and last traded at $22.93. Approximately 10,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 693,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sana Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christian Hordo sold 7,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 977,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,433,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,929 shares of company stock worth $1,873,895.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,175,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $1,017,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $13,804,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $13,012,000. Institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

