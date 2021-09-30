Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 959.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,100,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 92,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 94,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period.

Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,999. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $17.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

