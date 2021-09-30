Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,320 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 37.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 5.2% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 7.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

PPL traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.15. 110,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,844,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

