Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $600,000 Investment in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OUNZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 105.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 671,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 344,233 shares during the period. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of OUNZ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,129. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $19.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.