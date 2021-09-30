Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $825,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,108,000 after buying an additional 466,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,869,110,000 after acquiring an additional 412,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,842,000 after acquiring an additional 361,042 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,111,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 422,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,804,000 after buying an additional 237,521 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $276.63. 187,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,766. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.63 and a 52-week high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

