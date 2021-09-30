Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,322,000 after acquiring an additional 65,778 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,269,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,747,000 after acquiring an additional 259,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,616,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,863,000 after acquiring an additional 345,774 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,789,000 after buying an additional 2,078,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,997,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,196,000 after buying an additional 328,431 shares during the period.

DGRO stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.59. The company had a trading volume of 46,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,564. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $53.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.71.

