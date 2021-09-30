Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.98. 20,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,435. The company has a quick ratio of 81.46, a current ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

