Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.21 and last traded at $17.24. 9,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,481,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.
The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.
In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,136 shares in the company, valued at $8,913,893.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.
About Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.
