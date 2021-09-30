Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.21 and last traded at $17.24. 9,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,481,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.22 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,136 shares in the company, valued at $8,913,893.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

