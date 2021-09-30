Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Short Interest Up 9,063.6% in September

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a growth of 9,063.6% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

SMM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.35. 73,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,804. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $6.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 45,449 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 77.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 279,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 121,810 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 171,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 59.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the period.

About Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

