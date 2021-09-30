Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Short Interest Up 9,063.6% in September

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a growth of 9,063.6% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
SMM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.35. 73,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,804. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $6.64.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%.
About Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.
