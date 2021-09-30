Rublix (RBLX) Price Reaches $0.0209 on Major Exchanges

Rublix (CURRENCY:RBLX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Rublix coin can now be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rublix has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. Rublix has a total market capitalization of $434,357.83 and approximately $4,376.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00065257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00105012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00137804 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,839.43 or 0.99830589 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,972.93 or 0.06927940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $328.50 or 0.00765508 BTC.

Rublix Coin Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rublix is rublix.io . Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io . The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

