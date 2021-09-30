RPM Automotive Group Limited (ASX:RPM) Insider Purchases A$19,630.00 in Stock

RPM Automotive Group Limited (ASX:RPM) insider Clive Finkelstein bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,630.00 ($14,021.43).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.95.
RPM Automotive Group Company Profile
