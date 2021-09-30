RPM Automotive Group Limited (ASX:RPM) Insider Purchases A$19,630.00 in Stock

RPM Automotive Group Limited (ASX:RPM) insider Clive Finkelstein bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,630.00 ($14,021.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.95.

RPM Automotive Group Company Profile

RPM Automotive Group Limited engages in the manufacture, wholesale distribution, and retail of tires, and parts and accessories for transport industry in Australia. It operates through Motorsport; Repairs and Roadside; Wheels and Tyres; and Performance & Accessories segments. The company offers specialized motorsport and automotive accessories; manufactures and sells motorsport racing suits; operates a Carline license for auto repair workshops; and provides roadside assistance services for tire repair and replacement.

