Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.00

Shares of Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.00 and last traded at $40.39, with a volume of 830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.04.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VOPKY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Vopak in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Vopak from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35.

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

