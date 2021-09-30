Royal Bank of Canada Increases SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target to C$43.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

SNCAF stock opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.45.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

