ROOBEE Market Cap Reaches $10.65 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $10.65 million and $1.77 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00026273 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.21 or 0.00371641 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001395 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,525,559,776 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

