Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,036,966 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

