Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 350 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on Rogers in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 price target on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price target on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 price target on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 365.46.

Rogers has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

