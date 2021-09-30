Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ROG. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.33.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $186.09 on Thursday. Rogers has a 12 month low of $97.64 and a 12 month high of $215.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.70.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $234.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rogers will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

