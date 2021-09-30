Rogers Communications Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities began coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $39.26 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 27,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 993.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 133,818 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,807,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $206,586,000 after buying an additional 241,415 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,446,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,678,000 after buying an additional 878,547 shares during the period. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3974 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

