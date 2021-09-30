ROCKI Hits Market Cap of $3.55 Million (ROCKI)

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. In the last week, ROCKI has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. ROCKI has a market cap of $3.55 million and $2.80 million worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROCKI coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00064857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00102055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00137157 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,059.52 or 0.99847634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,962.51 or 0.06869554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.84 or 0.00769484 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ROCKI Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp . ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app

