Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 3,670 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 726.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 223,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 20,794 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 743.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 237,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 209,019 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $712,000. 38.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 24.46, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

