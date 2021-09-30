Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $64,000 Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.46.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total value of $97,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total transaction of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL opened at $454.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $478.80 and a 200 day moving average of $448.37. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 122.31 and a beta of 0.59. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.60 and a 12 month high of $498.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.