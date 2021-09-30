Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 1,065.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 20.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 255,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after buying an additional 42,753 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at $2,303,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Genpact by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 51,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,854 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Genpact by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,637,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,118,000 after purchasing an additional 449,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other Genpact news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE G opened at $47.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.09.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

G has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.