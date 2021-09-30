Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 49.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth $250,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $54,947,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $710,000. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNMR opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -37.81 and a beta of -1.15. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 15.59.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

DNMR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $147,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

