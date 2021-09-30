Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 7,899.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,520 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth $22,196,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Robert Half International by 232.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,689,000 after purchasing an additional 230,058 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Robert Half International by 3,071.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 237,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 229,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Robert Half International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,044,000 after purchasing an additional 197,406 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on RHI shares. Truist boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $102.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.96. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $104.73.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.