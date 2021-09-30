RM (LON:RM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $238.70

RM plc (LON:RM) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 238.70 ($3.12) and traded as high as GBX 245.25 ($3.20). RM shares last traded at GBX 242 ($3.16), with a volume of 39,180 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RM shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of RM in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of RM in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of £197.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 238.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 231.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.69%. RM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

About RM (LON:RM)

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

