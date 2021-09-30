RM (LON:RM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $238.70

RM plc (LON:RM) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 238.70 ($3.12) and traded as high as GBX 245.25 ($3.20). RM shares last traded at GBX 242 ($3.16), with a volume of 39,180 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have commented on RM shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of RM in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of RM in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.
The company has a market capitalization of £197.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 238.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 231.06.
About RM (LON:RM)
RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.
