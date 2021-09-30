Rivulet Capital LLC Has $226.22 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Rivulet Capital LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 13.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,273,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,650 shares during the period. Dollar Tree makes up 12.8% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rivulet Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $226,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $5.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.76. The company had a trading volume of 500,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,197. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

