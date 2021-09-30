Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.900-$-0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.10 billion-$25.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.13 billion.

RAD traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98. Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $787.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rite Aid will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

RAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Rite Aid in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.75.

In related news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $437,681.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rite Aid stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 686.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,599 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Rite Aid worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.