Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) PT Set at $63.00 by Raymond James

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) has been given a $63.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.43.

NYSE:RBA opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.93. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $396.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.80 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. Equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $913,591.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,891.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $211,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,240.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth about $96,380,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 464.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,467,000 after purchasing an additional 906,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 105.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,278,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,874,000 after purchasing an additional 656,490 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

